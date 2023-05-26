Simplify Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,545 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,265,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,392. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.20 and a 200 day moving average of $178.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $217.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 69.46% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,330 shares of company stock worth $50,478,046. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.