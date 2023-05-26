Simplify Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $273.41. 332,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

