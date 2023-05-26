Simplify Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $85.62. 67,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.95. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

