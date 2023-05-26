Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 277.5% in May

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 277.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.37. 32,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,843. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Singapore Telecommunications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.