SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

About SkyWest

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.