Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $242.41 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. NVR makes up about 5.2% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of NVR worth $242,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NVR by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,878,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in NVR by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $14.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5,649.94. 6,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,308. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,679.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5,147.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $116.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,710 shares of company stock worth $84,953,468. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

