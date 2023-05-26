SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SMG Industries Stock Down 20.2 %

Shares of SMG Industries stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,028. SMG Industries has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

About SMG Industries

SMG Industries, Inc engages in the provision of transportation services. The company was founded by Ailon Z. Grushkin and Richard A. Biele on January 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

