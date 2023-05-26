Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading Up 2.3%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) was up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.80 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.66). Approximately 78,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 412,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.60 ($0.64).

Smiths News Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £131.28 million, a P/E ratio of 522.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.96.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Smiths News Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.