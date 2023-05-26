Snider Financial Group Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,268,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,247,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average of $97.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.