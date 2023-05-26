Snider Financial Group Sells 1,018 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Snider Financial Group decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,335,000 after acquiring an additional 334,879 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,097,000 after purchasing an additional 336,924 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,284,000 after purchasing an additional 246,661 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.85. The stock had a trading volume of 285,551 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.20. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.