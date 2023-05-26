Snider Financial Group Sells 421 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Snider Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,953.4% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 90,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 200,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.31. 290,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,612. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $96.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

