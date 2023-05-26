Snider Financial Group Takes $4.14 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.3% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

META traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.86. 10,247,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,509,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $259.31. The stock has a market cap of $663.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

