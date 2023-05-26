Snider Financial Group Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Snider Financial Group decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.8% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,103 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

