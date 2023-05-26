Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

STWRY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of STWRY opened at $8.93 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.