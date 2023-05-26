Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Buys $116,424.00 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,889,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,730,206.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 27,300 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $139,776.00.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.22. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.