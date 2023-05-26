Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 69.1% in May

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sompo Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SMPNY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,269. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. Sompo has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $23.34.
About Sompo
