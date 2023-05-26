Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 69.1% in May

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sompo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPNY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,269. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. Sompo has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $23.34.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

