Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SOND. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sonder in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Sonder Stock Performance

SOND opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.97. Sonder has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Insider Transactions at Sonder

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Sonder had a negative return on equity of 4,207.08% and a negative net margin of 51.65%.

In other Sonder news, CEO Francis Davidson acquired 30,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $34,308.99. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,385,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,684.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Francis Davidson purchased 30,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $34,308.99. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,385,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,684.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dominique Bourgault acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 189,188 shares of company stock valued at $117,718. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonder

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sonder by 189.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonder by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Further Reading

