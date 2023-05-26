Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the April 30th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of SKHHY stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $22.68. 18,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,463. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

