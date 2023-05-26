Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of SOTK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. 871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of -0.24. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

