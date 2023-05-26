Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHOB remained flat at $23.90 during midday trading on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

