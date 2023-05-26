Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Southern Energy (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on the stock.
Southern Energy Price Performance
LON SOUC opened at GBX 23.60 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.81 million, a PE ratio of 403.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.36. Southern Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91 ($1.13).
Southern Energy Company Profile
