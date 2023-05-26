SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 17,492.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,446 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,872,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,485,000 after purchasing an additional 444,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,053,000 after purchasing an additional 924,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,940,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.24. 1,666,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,918. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.