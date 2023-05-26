Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Spear Alpha ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726. Spear Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.