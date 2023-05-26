Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Short Interest Down 49.2% in May

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the April 30th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPPI. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 414,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.