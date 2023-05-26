Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sphere Entertainment to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sphere Entertainment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sphere Entertainment Competitors 15 176 392 4 2.66

Profitability

Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.52%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 27.96%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% Sphere Entertainment Competitors -1,576.52% -100.98% -262.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion -$194.40 million -6.23 Sphere Entertainment Competitors $1.54 billion -$4.14 million 2.00

Sphere Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment rivals beat Sphere Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.