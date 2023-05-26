SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Update

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, an increase of 2,714.8% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 760.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SSP Group stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

