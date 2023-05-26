Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Starpharma Price Performance
Shares of SPHRY remained flat at $2.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Starpharma has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.77.
About Starpharma
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starpharma (SPHRY)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.