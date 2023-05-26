StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $152.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
StepStone Group Trading Down 3.4 %
STEP stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35.
In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.
StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
