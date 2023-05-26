StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $152.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

StepStone Group Trading Down 3.4 %

STEP stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35.

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 215,867 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 282,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after buying an additional 99,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after buying an additional 45,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 824,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

