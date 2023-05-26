StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acorda Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.