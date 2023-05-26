StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
