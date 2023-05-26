StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 4.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fuel Tech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Fuel Tech by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 396,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 103,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.