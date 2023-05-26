StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

