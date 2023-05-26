StockNews.com Downgrades Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $597.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.64. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,977.08% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

