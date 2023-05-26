StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $811.49 million and a PE ratio of -23.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.