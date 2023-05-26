StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Trading Down 4.9 %
IRIDEX stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.17 million. Research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
