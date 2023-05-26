StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 11.1 %

Natuzzi stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Further Reading

