StockNews.com Lowers Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Williams Trading lowered shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Hibbett Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.28. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

