StockNews.com Lowers USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Buy

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $62.77. 42,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.78. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.
