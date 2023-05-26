Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.74 million.

Stratasys Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SSYS stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.30. 195,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,940. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.12 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 76.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $252,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

