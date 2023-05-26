Stratec (ETR:SBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.50

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €59.50 ($64.67) and last traded at €57.10 ($62.07), with a volume of 10475 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.50 ($64.67).

SBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on Stratec in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($94.57) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $687.04 million, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

