Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Down 65.2% in May

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,868,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 757,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Streamline Health Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

