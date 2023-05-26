Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPCR. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %

GPCR traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,541. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,632,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,046,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $9,516,000.

(Get Rating)

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.