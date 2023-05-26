Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPCR. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %
GPCR traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,541. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20.
Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
