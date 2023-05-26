Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the April 30th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sumitomo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. Sumitomo has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

About Sumitomo

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.