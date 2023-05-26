Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RUN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.81.

Sunrun Stock Up 0.9 %

RUN stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. Sunrun has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 238.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,012 shares of company stock worth $4,464,534 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

