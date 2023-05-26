Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SYM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $35.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.61) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,414.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Symbotic by 458.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,919,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

