Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Raised to $32.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Symbotic from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.77.

SYM opened at $35.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,036,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,188 shares of company stock worth $1,817,565 in the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its position in Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Symbotic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

