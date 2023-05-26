Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.53.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,927 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

