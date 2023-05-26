SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 25,584 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.81. 62,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.