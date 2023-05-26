SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 3,363 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Bank of America boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $297.30. The company had a trading volume of 64,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,509. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.97 and its 200-day moving average is $286.61. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.54 and a 1-year high of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

