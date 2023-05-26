SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,725,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,140,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,803 shares of company stock worth $9,457,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

Shares of TYL traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.30. 9,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

