SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 46.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 731.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.04. 17,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,311. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 277.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,700.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $2,288,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,209,866. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.